We may be small, but our dedication is mighty. Every sticker, handdrawn with love, tells a story of late-night brainstorming sessions, creative collaborations, and a genuine love for all things nerd-culture.
Our stickers aren't just about fandom; they're about self-expression. Stand out from the crowd with exclusive designs that reflect your unique taste in nerd/geek/pop culture.
As a small business, we're not just a faceless entity. We're a community of like-minded individuals, and we cherish the connections we build with each and every one of you. Your feedback, ideas, and enthusiasm fuel our creative fire.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit us when we go live on TikTok!
🚀 LIVE TIMES
Mon
By Appointment
Tue
By Appointment
Wed
By Appointment
Thu
By Appointment
Fri
09:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Sat
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sun
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
All weekend orders ship out on Monday morning.
Weekend Stickers
